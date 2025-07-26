WBSSC announces 8th phase of counselling for Upper Primary teacher posts

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the eighth phase of counselling for the recruitment of assistant teachers at the upper primary level in Bengal’s state-aided and sponsored schools.

The counselling is scheduled to take place on August 1, with 48 waitlisted candidates being called. Intimation letters for eligible candidates will be available for download from July 29 on the Commission’s official website, where the vacancy details for this phase have already been uploaded.

With this round, the total number of candidates called for counselling has reached 12,723, leaving 1,241 candidates still on the waiting list. Of the candidates called in the previous seven rounds, more than 9,500 have already received recommendation letters from WBSSC.

The Commission has directed all eligible candidates to report for counselling at 11 am on the scheduled date with the required documents. Recommendation letters will be issued after successful verification. Candidates will then be required to collect their appointment letters directly from the respective schools.