WBSIDCL wins three Governance Now PSU Awards

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (WBSIDCL) won three awards at the prestigious 9th edition of Governance Now PSU Awards.



The objective of the awards is to honor the efforts of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) which are the keys to the country's growth. The programme is supported by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and the Ministry of Jal Shakti. All the nominations have been evaluated in several rounds under six prominent parameters.

WBSIDCL, a state-owned PSU constituted in 1961 under the aegis of Department of MSME & Textiles, has won in the categories of (1) State PSU Leadership Award - Best MD (2) Use of Emerging Technologies and (3) Nation Building. WBSIDCL received these awards from Justice Dipak Misra, Former Chief Justice of India of the Supreme Court at an event conducted in New Delhi in the presence of prominent industrialists and representatives of Central and State PSUs. In the 1st segment Nikhil Nirmal, the Managing Director of WBSIDCL was awarded with the ‘State PSU Leadership Award - Best MD’ in recognition of his contribution to Strategic Development and innovation in the Corporation.