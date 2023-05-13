WBSIDCL bags SKOCH Award

Kolkata: West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd (WBSIDCL) has won the prestigious SKOCH Award for ease of doing business in extending marketing support to the MSMEs during cyclonic storms Yash, Amphan and the Covid period.

Bengal in the year 2020-22 had faced countless challenges related to Covid and large-scale devastation caused by severe cyclonic storms Yaas and Amphan. During such time, WBSIDCL relentlessly served various government offices, hospitals and private parties by supplying hand sanitiser, floor disinfectant, cots, bedding items, disaster kits, soap, three-bucket trolleys, waste bins and bags and modern labour tables.

During the Covid pandemic, WBSIDCL was entrusted to set up Covid centres at different government hospitals and quarantine centres by the state Health department and it delivered to the best of its ability, said an official.