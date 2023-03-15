WBSEDCL suspends Santanu Banerjee

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) expelled party’s youth leader Santanu Banerjee, West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) — where he worked as a technical support hand — issued a notification suspending him.

Santanu was arrested by the ED in connection with the SSC teacher recruitment corruption case. Party leader Shashi Panja clarified that TMC has zero tolerance for corruption and will make no attempt to shield anyone found involved in it. The party also expelled another youth leader Kuntal Ghosh.

WBSEDCL issued a notification to also state that departmental proceedings will be initiated against Banerjee.

It is learnt that Santanu was engaged with the state agency as a technical support hand, a job he secured on compassionate grounds after his father passed away in service.

Sources said that the measure taken was according to the rules of the company which states that if an employee is in custody for 48 hours or more, he will be placed under suspension from the time of being taken into custody.

It is also this state government job that led ED to suspect how Santanu despite working here came in possession of assets disproportionate to his income.

He has been sent to custody of the Central agency for 11 days by the court.

The TMC youth leader was produced in the city sessions court on Monday by ED. He will be again produced before the court on March 24 after 11 days of ED custody.

The central probe agency arrested him last Friday after an interrogation for 8 hours.

ED has already summoned his Santanu’s wife, Priyanka, to explain the source of funds for these assets, some of which are registered in her name.

They allegedly ran multiple companies which are under the ED scanner as well.