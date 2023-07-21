WBSEDCL severs several connections due to non-payment of electricity bills in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has severed several connections due to non-payment of bills. However, consumers are ‘illegally’ hooking the power wires to get power supply.



Moreover, they have put up a flag of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Party above the electric meter box as a ‘silent’ warning. These incidents have been occurring in Jalpaiguri’s Pandapara-Nayabasti and Cooch Behar’s Haldibari and Changrabandha supply office areas since 2014-15, with outstanding dues amounting to several crores of rupees.

The power company of Jalpiguri division has lodged several complaints in this regard. According to the Pandapara-Nayabasti Para supply office in Jalpaiguri, areas like Berubari, Ghughudanga, Garalbari, and Nagar Berubari, have approximately 60,000 subscribers. However, in recent years, bills totalling to Rs 60 lakh from 315 to 400 connections have remained unpaid in this area. As a result, complaints have been filed against 150 individuals at the police station for outstanding bills.

This rampant hooking has led to harassment of office workers when they attempt to cut off the electricity connection. Sanjay Mondal, Jalpaiguri Regional Manager of WBSEDCL, stated that legal action is being taken against those who fail to pay their bills. In the Mathabhanga Division of Cooch Behar district, consumers in Hemkumari, Dewanganj, and Parmekhaliganj under the Haldibari supply office have not received any electricity bills, allegedly due to instructions from the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association. It is claimed that those associated with the organisation are not paying their bills. The outstanding bills in this supply office amount to about Rs 3 crore, while there are over 3,000 connections in the Changrabandha supply office area, with outstanding dues totalling about Rs 29 lakh.

Sattarul Haque Sarkar, an executive member of the central committee of Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association, said: “Many times, there are bills with excessive charges making it difficult for many to pay. When trying to pay a smaller amount, the company refuses to accept it and disconnects the supply which leads our organisation to taking matters in their own hands. If the company continues to refuse smaller payments, a massive stir may take place.”