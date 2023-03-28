WBSEDCL publishes its first ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ brochure

Kolkata: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has published its first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Brochure, encapsulating welfare initiatives across Bengal in the fields of education, sports, healthcare, gender equality, rural development, technology incubation and several others.



The booklet has been conceptualized by Aditya Gole, Manager (Corporate Communication) under the leadership of Dipak Saha, AGM (HR&A), Board Cell and Biswarup Mukherjee, Adviser & CPRO. The publication is an anecdote of WBSEDCL’s unflinching commitment to ‘powering homes, powering lives’ for a better world, said a press statement issued by the WBSEDCL.