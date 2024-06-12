WBSEDCL officials to meet Bidhanchandra Krishi Viswa Vidaylaya authority

Kolkata: Following the instruction of the Power minister Aroop Biswas, chief engineer distribution (south) under the West Bengal State Electricity

Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) will visit Bidhanchandra Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya on Wednesday and hold meeting with the officials of the university to resolve the issue of power cuts that was occurring repeatedly.

According to a press statement of the WBSEDCL, as the university authorities did not change the university’s faulty switchgear, the WBSEDCL’s switchgear was taking the entire pressure load resulting in power cuts.

After a power cut happened in the university on June 6, the emergency team of the WBSEDCL visited the campus and found that the university’s switch gear was lying defunct for the past 3-4 months. The university officials refused to take the direct line bypassing their own switch gear. The WBSEDCL managed to restore power that day.

The breakdown took place at the same place on the next day, claimed the Press statement.