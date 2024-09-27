WBSEDCL launches WhatsApp service

KOLKATA: In a unique initiative, the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has opened a dedicated Whatsapp number where customers can receive their bills, payment information and download payment receipts. Through it new connections can be applied for as well. Security related information will also be available on the Whatsapp number 8433719121.

State Power minister Aroop Biswas has inaugurated the new service which he claimed to be a new feather in the cap of WBSEDCL. The minister also noted that customers will be able to access various information through the WhatsApp number. After holding a meeting with various stakeholders, Biswas on Thursday gave a detailed account on how the floods have devastated several parts of south Bengal. He said that 1,860 electric poles were damaged due to flood and 456 transformers have been damaged. He said that the districts which have been badly hit by the flood include East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Howrah, Hooghly, Birbhum, Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. In some parts of Hooghly’s Khanakul, West Midnapore’s Ghatal, the power supply could not be properly restored. The minister said that the situation will improve and normalcy will soon be restored if the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) does not further release water from its dams.