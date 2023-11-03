WBSEDCL launches digital life certificate facility

Kolkata: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) on Thursday launched a digital life certificate (DLC) submission facility to more than 28,000 pensioners and family pensioners.



It will be done through the Jeevan Praman app. The new facility was inaugurated by Santanu Basu, Power department secretary and Chairman & Managing Director, WBSEDCL aiming to simplify pensioners’ experience and promote ease of living.

The user manual has been made available on www.wbsedcl.in under Retired Employees Corner tab and will benefit more than 28000 pensioners and family pensioners.

“Till now, pensioners and family pensioners had to physically submit a hard copy of their life certificate to WBSEDCL offices. Now, DLCs can be conveniently submitted from the comfort of homes using smartphones. The face authentication system will provide a more convenient option while maintaining the existing offline method for submitting life certificates,” reads a press statement issued by the WBSEDCL.

WBSEDCL is the first state government enterprise to launch DLC submission after the state government and the state government aided organisations whose pensioners and family pensioners receive pension from the government treasury.

WBSEDCL is also 13th among 88 power discoms and 23d among 227 power utilities in India to launch this facility, added the press statement.