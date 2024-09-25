WBSEDCL issues notices to 2.5K customers for unauthorised AC usage

RAIGANJ: Officials from the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) have begun serving notices to approximately 2,500 consumers in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, regarding the unauthorised use of air conditioners (ACs). Many residents are reportedly operating ACs without making proper adjustments to their electrical load capacity. WBSEDCL officials have highlighted that local transformers lack the capacity to support the additional load consumed by these unauthorised AC units, leading to frequent transformer damage and disruptions in service.



Anirban Saha, divisional engineer of WBSEDCL’s Raiganj division, stated: “A section of residents are using air conditioners without our knowledge. Their existing power capacity is insufficient for this usage, resulting in accidents. We urge consumers to meet the station manager and arrange for an increase in their load capacity by depositing the necessary fees. Failure to comply will lead to additional charges being added to their electricity bills after inspection. More notices will be distributed to other consumers next month as part of a broader effort to enhance the power infrastructure in the region.

Residents are encouraged to take immediate action to avoid penalties and ensure a stable electricity supply.”