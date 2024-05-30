WBSEDCL converts domestic connections to commercial

Jalpaiguri: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has repeatedly stated that e-rickshaws cannot be charged on domestic supply connections. Despite this, e-rickshaws continue to be charged on domestic lines in districts, including



Jalpaiguri town.

The Jalpaiguri Regional Office of the WBSEDCL has taken a different approach to halt this practice. Without imposing penalties or legal actions, the electricity connections of houses where e-rickshaws are being charged are being converted to commercial connections. Already, 150 to 200 domestic connections have been converted to commercial connections in the district.

From urban to rural roads, e-rickshaws have become essential vehicles. However, with time, their numbers are increasing. According to sources from Jalpaiguri Municipality, 10,000 to 12,000 e-rickshaws ply on the streets of Jalpaiguri town daily. Most of these e-rickshaws are charged using the domestic electricity connections of houses.

The Jalpaiguri office of the WBSEDCL mentioned that a typical house consumes around 1 kilowatt or slightly more electricity. However, electricity load is provided based on the consumer’s application and materials such as power cables are installed accordingly. However, due to e-rickshaw charging on these connections without informing the office, the increased pressure is damaging transformers. Additionally, the cost of electricity per unit is higher for commercial connections compared to domestic ones, resulting in financial losses for the office.

Sanjay Mondal, Jalpaiguri Regional Manager of WBSEDCL, stated: “Charging e-rickshaws commercially is necessary. Despite warnings against charging them on domestic lines, the practice persists. Legal action can be taken against offenders. However, instead of pursuing legal action, we are increasing awareness and converting domestic lines to commercial ones to handle the load. Meter readers identify houses charging e-rickshaws, and our staff promptly change the connections upon receiving this information.”