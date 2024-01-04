WBSEDCL awards bulk consumers

Kolkata: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) awarded bulk consumers for exemplary performance in 2022-23 fiscal at Vidyut



Bhavan on Thursday.

Bulk Consumers were categorized under four heads — Centralized Bulk (132 kV), Centralized Bulk (33kV), Decentralized Bulk (200-750 KVA) and Decentralized Bulk (750-1499 KVA). They were evaluated on various parameters such as timely bill payment, sufficient security deposit, maintenance of optimum power factor & load factor, and enhancement of load demand.

State Power minister Aroop Biswas advised ensuring uninterrupted power to industrial zones and organizing meetings with bulk consumers on a zonal basis every month. Similar meetings will be held on a quarterly basis at headquarters. The minister suggested awarding bulk consumers on a zonal basis from next financial year, and holding an award

programme at headquarters.

Biswas awarded WBSEDCL employees for exceptional performance and contribution in FY 2022-23. Awards were given under individual and group categories for contribution to the company’s growth. He also awarded six area offices of West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) as all the sub-stations under these establishments reported ‘Zero Accident’ between April, 2013 and March, 2023. These offices have been earmarked as ‘Zero Accident’ zones.