WBSEDCL & APDCL collaborate to bring electricity to remote villages

Cooch Behar: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) will soon supply electricity to Pokalagi village in Assam’s Dhubri district, while the Assam Power Project Development Company Limited (APDCL) is set to provide electricity to Baro Laukuthi and east Folimari villages in the Tufanganj subdivision of West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district. This collaborative arrangement is expected to significantly reduce costs in delivering power to these remote, river-surrounded villages along the border of the two states.

Both power companies have nearly completed infrastructure development in the respective villages. However, the final steps of connecting the grid are currently delayed due to a disagreement over electricity tariffs.

Approximately 5,000 people across these border villages have long struggled with inadequate access to electricity due to the area’s challenging terrain. The numerous rivers surrounding these communities have made it difficult for WBSEDCL to extend power lines to Baro Laukuthi and east Folimari. Similarly, it has been challenging for APDCL to serve Pokalagi. Supplying electricity from the nearest utility company on the opposite side of the border presents a far more cost-effective solution. According to sources in the electricity departments, the total cost of connecting east Folimari and Baro Laukuthi villages in West Bengal is estimated at Rs 2.5 crore. On the other hand, APDCL will invest Rs 34.94 lakh to bring power to Pokalagi village in Assam. Both companies have agreed to cover the infrastructure costs for each other, with project completion near.However, the electrification process has hit a snag due to unresolved issues surrounding the post-connection electricity tariff. Biswajit Das, regional manager of WBSEDCL, commented on the situation, saying: “Almost all the infrastructure work is complete. However, APDCL has paused the final connection due to disagreements over the tariff that will apply once the electricity is provided.

We have reverted these issues to higher authorities.”