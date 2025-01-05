WBSC officers get training on ham radio

Kolkata: The 2023 batch of WBCS (West Bengal Civil Service) officers received training on amateur radio popularly known as ham radio.

Hands-on training regarding the establishment of communication through ham radio in case of natural disaster was provided during a session that was held at Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute at Salt Lake.

“In case of natural calamities, conventional modes of communication often get jeopardised. During such circumstances, ham radio comes in handy in establishing communication with the state administration.

The state government had asked us to provide training in this regard and we acted accordingly,” said Ambarish Nag Biswas, secretary of West Bengal Radio Club- an organisation of ham radio operators in Bengal.

The officers were apprised of the method of sending emergency signals through the ham radio and the new laws associated with ham radio formulated by the Ministry of Telecommunication. They were made aware that wireless sets should not be purchased from open market or internet and used without license. They also learnt how to send emails without internet connectivity.

30 odd officers who joined the training programme were given a training book edited by the Indian Academy of Communication and Disaster Management. Apart from Biswas, Jayanta Baidya and Arnab Roy Chowdhury were also present during the session as trainers.