WBRERA help buyers get alternative flats where projects were incomplete

Kolkata: In two separate cases, the West Bengal Real Estate Regulatory Authority (WBRERA) helped two flat buyers get alternative homes following their complaints of promoters of two projects failing to complete the projects within stipulated time.

The regulatory authority shared that in one the complainants had booked a flat in a project called Smart Home Residency – I. She did not receive the flat within the stipulated time from the promoter. On filing a complaint with WBRERA, a hearing was held involving both parties, and the promoter was forced to hand over a fully habitable alternative flat to her.

In another case, the complainant had booked a flat in a project by Soumita Construction Pvt Ltd. The promoter failed to complete the project within the stipulated time due to which she filed a complaint with WBRERA. Based on her complaint and after hearing both parties, she received an alternative habitable flat from the promoter company.

RERA authorities urged flat buyers to file complaints with it if there’s any problem after booking or buying a flat. There are several grounds under which complaints can be lodged such as not receiving the flat on time; promoter

pressuring for more money; carpet area being less than what was promised; poor quality construction; not receiving various facilities and amenities as per the contract; a proper sewage system not being installed; not receiving a completion certificate etc.

It was shared that any buyer can file a complaint with WBRERA for a fee of just Rs 1,000. The complaint can be filed online by clicking on the complaint box on the WBRERA website (rera.wb.gov.in).

If one is unable to do so, they can click on the complaint box and download Form ‘M’, fill it up and submit it to the WBRERA office.