WBPDCL plans Rs 65 cr township at Pachhwara North Coal Mine

Kolkata: The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has launched a Rs 65.16-crore township project at its Pachhwara North Coal Mine in Jharkhand to build residential and civic facilities for employees working at the mining site.



According to sources, an open e-tender has been floated for developing the township at Amrapara in Barmasia Mouza of Pakur district, under the Pachhwara North Coal Mines. The project will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 65,16,47,602

Documents reviewed by Millennium Post show that the township plan extends well beyond staff quarters. It proposes 114 dwelling units of different categories, including ‘C’ and FH types, along with a double-bedded FH facility with 32 beds, a guest house comprising 11 three-room units, and a General Manager’s bungalow. The blueprint also includes an office block, hospital block, market and community block and a CBSE school block with kindergarten facilities.

The layout provides for internal roads, pedestrian pathways and planned open spaces within the project area, creating a structured residential zone near the operational mine.

Basic infrastructure, including boundary and retaining walls, concrete pavements, drainage and sewerage systems, water reservoirs, installation of submersible pumps, and land development and horticultural works, will be undertaken as part of the project. Street lighting, high-mast lighting, an electrical substation and diesel generator set installations will also be included.

Air-conditioning and ventilation systems have been proposed for specified buildings, including the GM bungalow, guest house, school computer lab, principal’s room, office building and hospital areas.

An official said the objective is to create a self-contained township near the mine so that employees posted at the site have access to housing, healthcare, schooling and other essential facilities.

The move is expected to support day-to-day operations at the coal block.

The project will be carried out on an engineering, procurement and construction basis and is expected to be completed within 30 months from the issuance of the Letter of Award.