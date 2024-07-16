WBPCB to procure machine to convert domestic waste into RDF

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) is procuring a machine capable of converting mixed domestic waste, including plastic waste, into Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) which can be used to produce electricity by power plants.



“We have plans to set up such plants in four places – two of which will be in Kolkata and Bidhannagar for undertaking a pilot project and research. If the pilot project is successful, it will be spread further. The respective urban local bodies will oversee the operation of these plants,” said Rajesh Kumar, member secretary of WBPCB on the sidelines of a conclave on “Sustainable Growth Opportunities for Plastics & Chemical Sectors in West Bengal” organised by Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) in association with Indian Chemical Council and Indian Plastics Federation. He added that WBPCB has encouraged the use of biodegradable plastics. The pollution panel has facilities for converting plastic waste into RDF in many of the 107 legacy dumpsites in the state.

WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra said that Bengal generates three lakh tonnes of plastic waste every year.

According to Rudra, CSIR-CMERI in Durgapur is successfully implementing a project to generate RDF from plastic waste. “Plastic should be used as a resource to make life sustainable,” Rudra said. Md. Ghulam Rabbani, state Environment minister, said that WBPCB has developed the most intensive air quality monitoring network in the country. Calling for collaboration between government, industry and civil society, he said that the state is already focusing on biodegradable and recyclable plastics. “Industries in West Bengal should ensure regulatory compliance and adopt green technology in production,” he added.

The minister maintained that the state has huge opportunities for industries, especially in plastics and chemicals.

He asserted that the state offers a conducive business environment with adequate infrastructure and skilled labour.