WBPCB shuts two Howrah industrial units for violations

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has ordered the closure of two industrial units in Saraswati Complex under Domjur Police Station, Howrah, for operating without the mandatory Consent to Operate (CTO) and violating environmental norms.

Acting on directions from the National Green Tribunal, a WBPCB team inspected several units in the complex under Makardah post office on July 30, August 1 and August 4. The inspections revealed that M/S Sai Industries and SSIL Paint Industries Pvt Ltd were functioning without CTO and hazardous waste authorisation from the Board.

Both units were summoned for a hearing on August 22. Sai Industries did not attend, while SSIL Paint Industries claimed to have begun operations in 2024 and said it had recently applied for CTO. The company admitted a small quantity of effluent was being discharged outside. During inspection, the Board found that the paint unit lacked an effluent treatment plant (ETP). It was using only two underground settling chambers in series for effluent treatment and no process effluent was being discharged from the final chamber. As a result, effluent sampling could not be carried out. The unit had earlier obtained Consent to Establish (CTE) on January 17, 2023.

Sai Industries, which had CTE for wire netting, was found manufacturing PVC-coated wire net without approval for expansion and also failed to produce CTO before the inspection team.

Following the findings, the WBPCB directed the officer-in-charge of Domjur Police Station to execute the closure order and submit a compliance report within seven days. The Environmental Engineer and in-charge of the Howrah Regional Office has also been instructed to ensure proper execution of the closure order in coordination with the local police and the designated Nodal Police Officer.