WBPCB issues guidelines for idol immersion

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has sought an undertaking from Puja organisers to ensure strict implementation of the revised guidelines for idol immersion 2020. The move follows a directive from the National Green Tribunal and a letter from the Central Pollution Control Board in February 2022.

The undertaking makes it mandatory that idols be crafted only from clay and other biodegradable materials, with the use of plaster of Paris strictly prohibited. It also recommends natural dyes and colours, along with biodegradable materials for decoration, while discouraging synthetic paints containing toxic heavy metals such as mercury, cadmium, arsenic, lead and chromium. Further, it stipulates that idols must not exceed 20 feet in height, and the accompanying superstructure should remain within 40 feet.

To reduce sound pollution, microphones may only be operated after prior permission from police or district authorities, and organisers must follow all conditions laid down at the time of permission. In open areas, microphones must be fitted with a ‘Sound Limiter’ on the amplifier system. Their use is banned in ‘Silence Zones’, defined as within 100 metres of educational institutions, hospitals, nursing homes or courts. The undertaking also prohibits the use of Disk Jockey (D.J.) sets during idol immersion processions.

To curb plastic pollution, the undertaking forbids the use of thermocol for decoration and bans plastic or PVC banners of less than 100 microns in thickness.

During immersion, offerings such as flowers and leaves must be placed in bins arranged by local authorities on the banks of rivers, ponds and other water bodies. Idol immersion must take place only on the scheduled dates fixed by police or district authorities.

In case of violations, the WBPCB and other statutory bodies are empowered to initiate penal action. The undertaking has been uploaded to the WBPCB’s official website and can be submitted both offline at the Board’s office and online.