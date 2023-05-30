WBNUJS to offer progs on criminology & forensic science

KOLKATA: The West Bengal National University of Juridical Science (WBNUJS) is set to offer a five-year integrated B.Sc. LL.B. (Honours) programme with specialisation in criminology and forensic sacience and a two-year M.Sc. programme in forensic science for the 2023-24 academic year.

The application fee for both the courses will be Rs 2000 and the last date of application will be on June 26. The eligibility criteria for the B.Sc. LL.B. (Honours) programme, the university will take into account the applicant’s performance in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities in December 2022. Preference will also be given to candidates who have studied science in classes XI and XII with the subject combination of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Statistics or Biology. According to the university, B.Sc. LL.B. (Honours) programme has been designed to develop the skill and expertise of students to make them practice ready in criminal courts and criminal justice administration, including correctional homes. There are 64 seats for this course.

Meanwhile, for candidates applying for M.Sc. in forensic science, an admission test will be held which will include 50 marks written portion and 50 marks interview. On the basis of this, a merit list will be prepared. The university will announce the date of the test soon. The written test will include general awareness, reasoning test, chemical sciences, life science, data science, concepts of justice procedure in India through forensics and biological science, amongst others. The course has a capacity of 30 seats.It will be supported by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Kolkata and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research in Kolkata in teaching as well as laboratory practices.