WBNUJS students urge action against V-C over sexual harassment plaint

Kolkata: The Student Juridical Association of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) wrote to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud seeking him to take note of sexual harassment complaint made against vice-chancellor (V-C) N K Chakrabarti by a faculty member.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the local complaints committee to reconsider the complaint filed by an Associate Professor. According to a news agency, the letter reads: “We strongly condemn the presumption of falseness made regarding Associate Professor…complaints and deliberate attempts by the vice-chancellor to circumvent the appropriate legal procedure by abusing his position of power. These alleged actions constitute blatant patriarchal exploitation and an attempt to undermine the Associate Professor’s respect and dignity at her workplace.” The association demanded immediate steps to ensure that the teacher is not further subject to any harassment or hostility from faculty and non-faculty staff. They further demanded immediate suspension of the V-C from office and ensured that he did not influence any proceedings instituted against him.

The faculty member has alleged sexual harassment and misconduct against the V-C on several occasions between September 2019 and December 2023. It was further alleged that she faced delays in salary, denial of promotional opportunities and threats for resisting the demands.