WBNUJS new criminology course to strengthen criminal forensics

Kolkata: The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) has launched a two-year postgraduate programme, a first-of-its-kind, in Criminology and Criminal Justice Science, designed to equip students and working professionals with skills to tackle complex challenges in modern

criminal justice.

According to three Calcutta High Court judges, Justices Tirthankar Ghosh, Sugato Majumder and Ananya Banerjee, present at the event, the programme is expected to help law enforcement, particularly the police, better handle cybercrime by preserving digital evidence, controlling circulation of intimate materials and addressing discrepancies in investigative findings.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh highlighted challenges in cybercrime investigations, noting that police often fail to stop the circulation of intimate images or videos, which exacerbates victims’ trauma. He also stressed discrepancies in autopsy reports and differing interpretations of evidence, complicating justice delivery and emphasising the need for specialised expertise.

Justice Ananya Bandopadhyay underscored the importance of victimology and restorative justice. She noted that in Nepal, the Constitution codifies victim rights and compensation, whereas India has no separate statute but provides for victim compensation through specific laws. She emphasised integrating forensic technology, criminology, criminal psychology, prison studies and victimology into education and practice to address trauma while promoting restorative justice.

Sanjay Singh, DG (Cyber Crime), described India’s unprecedented cybercrime scale, with complex money-laundering schemes involving thousands of “mule” bank accounts. Despite the National Crime Reporting Portal and judicial directives to return illicitly transferred funds, banks and enforcement agencies face hurdles.

Admissions are open to graduates from law, social sciences, arts and science streams, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a UGC-recognised university. The programme aims to bridge gaps between law enforcement, forensic investigation and justice delivery in India’s increasingly digital criminal landscape, combining classroom learning with practical exposure to set a new benchmark in criminology education.

Meanwhile, WBNUJS vice-chancellor, Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti said the course aims to develop professionals with practical and theoretical expertise in law, criminology, forensic science and victimology, preparing them for careers in policing, forensic services, corrections and policy research.

Offered in hybrid mode, the programme allows students to pursue either an M.A. or M.Sc. degree. M.A. candidates undertake three forensic papers, while M.Sc. candidates complete five, integrating legal, social, and scientific perspectives.

The curriculum covers cybercrime, forensic technology, criminal profiling, victimology, prison management, rehabilitation, forensic anthropology and predictive crime analysis, supplemented with case studies, field visits, expert lectures and collaborative projects.