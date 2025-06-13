WBNUJS Kolkata awarded A+ grading by NAAC

Kolkata: The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) in Kolkata is the only law college in the country that has achieved A+ grading from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in December last year.

The introduction of Forensic Science studies and tie-up with Cambridge University and King’s College, London, was valued while grading. State Law minister Moloy Ghatak, during the question-answer session in the state Assembly, said that WBNUJS, under the Law and Judicial department of the state government, had ranked second among national law schools in India Today ranking, last year. WBNUJS presently has 1,072 students out of which 509 are male and 563 female.

The state amended the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences Act in 2018, providing five percent of the total students of NUJS total tuition fee waiver, thereby enabling students from economically weaker sections to study here. Ghatak said that presently there are 35 law colleges in the state, among which 30 are private.

Theres is one government law college in the form of Hooghly Mohsin college and four government-aided law colleges namely Surendranath Law College, Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College, Hazra Law College and South Calcutta Law College at Swinhoe Street in Ballygunge. As on March 31, 2024, the total number of students in law colleges across the state is 20115. Except WBNUJS, all other government and government-aided law colleges are under the state Education department.