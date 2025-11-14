WBMSC publishes final SLST results for remaining 19 subjects

Kolkata: The West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission (WBMSC) has published the final results of the 7th State Level Selection Test (Assistant Teacher), 2023 for the remaining 19 subjects in classes IX-X and classes XI-XII. The results were uploaded on the Commission’s website at 9 pm on Friday.

Across both levels, there were 1,073 vacancies in 36 subjects. Results for 302 vacancies in 17 subjects were released on September 17, followed by counselling and recommendations on October 13 and 14. The results published on Friday cover the remaining 771 vacancies across 19 subjects. Candidates have been advised to keep track of the Commission’s website for vacancy lists, counselling schedules and subsequent notifications.

For classes XI-XII, 262 postgraduate-level posts were advertised across 11 subjects, attracting 52,605 applications. A total of 39,761 candidates appeared for the examination. The subjects included Anthropology, Arabic MA, Chemistry, Education, English, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Political Science, Sociology and Urdu.

At the secondary level, 811 vacancies were announced across eight subjects—Arabic; Advance Arabic (Theology/Islam Parichay); Geography; History; Life Science; Mathematics; Physical Science; and Urdu. The Commission received 1,33,153 applications, with 98,215 candidates appearing for the test.

Earlier this year, the Commission completed the recruitment process for 297 Group D posts after nearly 15 years, issuing recommendations to 295 candidates in July 2025 following the resolution of legal hurdles. For classes I-VIII assistant teacher recruitment, both the TET and Main examinations have been held. However, the Main examination results remain pending due to an ongoing case in the Calcutta High Court concerning the candidates pursuing B.Ed and D.El.Ed degrees. Officials said the results will be released once the court settles the matter.

Meanwhile, the state Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department has approved 366 new unaided madrasahs, in addition to the 235 institutions cleared earlier.