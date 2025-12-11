WBMSC extends teacher joining date

Kolkata: The West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission (WBMSC) has extended the joining deadline for candidates recommended for appointment as assistant teachers under the 7th SLST (AT), 2023, after delays in police verification and medical reports left many appointing madrasahs unable to issue appointment letters by the

earlier cut-off.

The recommendations were issued on October 13 and 14, with candidates expected to join by November 28. Several madrasahs reported that the required verification and medical examination reports had not reached them, preventing the timely issuance of appointment letters.

The Commission has now fixed December 24 as the revised joining date and asked district inspectors of schools, madrasah authorities and the recommended candidates to follow the updated schedule. The madrasah teachers’ recruitment drive had drawn large numbers across both levels.

There were 1,073 vacancies in 36 subjects in Classes IX–X and Classes XI–XII.