WBKVIB trials tech upgrades to boost Khadi productivity

Kolkata: The West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board (WBKVIB) has conducted a pilot trial of advanced technologies and processes in six districts to develop quality and productivity of Bengal’s indigenous Khadi textile and to overcome existing challenges faced by production units. The programme has been sponsored by state Science & Technology and Bio Technology department.



An interactive workshop on the impact of the translational research work undertaken in the Khadi sector was held in the city on Thursday, involving the stakeholders. Senior officials of WBKVIB, including its CEO Mridul Halder and Secretary of Science and Technology and Bio Technology department Vijay Bharti, were present.

Deborshi Roy, project director of the board, said that field-level trials and 10-day orientation programmes were successfully organised at various Khadi production centres of Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Purulia and Malda. 10 of the 12 trials scheduled have already been successfully completed and two will soon be held.

Technological interventions such as the introduction of solar-powered systems in traditional charkhas were demonstrated to improve productivity and reduce the physical efforts of the artisans. The technical experts of WBKVIB have experimented on assembling spinning wheels of charkhas, roller speed in drafting, twist wheels and quality of the raw material was also enhanced. These research initiatives have increased yarn strength, higher productivity up to 1.5 times, and a reduction in yarn production costs, which are expected to improve earnings for spinner artisans.

Experiments with chemical treatment for finishing after application of natural dyes derived from plant-based sources such as onion peel, marigold and turmeric have also demonstrated promising prospects of eco-friendly Khadi products.

The artisans from different districts who were part of the field-level trial and orientation programme admitted at the workshop that the quality of the yarn has improved significantly through this initiative.