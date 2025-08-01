WBJEEB results to be announced on Aug 7

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) announced on Thursday that the results of WBJEE 2025 are expected to be published on August 7.

The Board had initially completed preparations to release the results on June 5. However, legal complexities arising from a Calcutta High Court stay on the state’s OBC certificate notification delayed the process.

The Supreme Court had, on July 28, granted an interim stay on the High Court’s order, following which the state Higher Education department forwarded its directive to the Joint Entrance Board on Wednesday.

“We have issued a notification for all the candidates who have appeared for the joint entrance examination to update their respective social category details by clicking on a link provided on our website. This updating can be done today (31/7/2025), August 1 and August 2. We will finalise the results soon after we receive this updated social category details,” said Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, Chairman

of WBJEEB.

The engineering entrance exam was held on April 27, with around one lakh candidates appearing for the test.

The Board expects that the Presidency University will inform them regarding social category details soon so that the results can be published

by August 7.

Last year , the results were published in June and the centralized e counselling for guiding students on how to choose their colleges and courses based on their exam ranks started from July 10.

The e- counselling which is the process followed for admission into the undergraduate (UG) courses in Engineering, Technology and Architecture in various colleges, institutions/universities across Bengal continued till August 5.