KOLKATA: The WBJEEB has rescheduled the dates for undergraduate entrance exam for Presidency University, PUBDET after it was found to coincide with the Common University Entrance Test- 2023 dates. The dates for PUBDET-2023 have been changed to June 3 and June 4 instead of May 21 and May 22. However, the other terms and conditions as well as subject-wise examination timing will remain unchanged.