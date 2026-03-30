WBJEEB releases 2026 entrance exam schedule

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the tentative schedule for entrance examinations for the 2026–27 academic session, with multiple tests for professional courses to be conducted between April and June.



The board said the dates are provisional and may change under unavoidable circumstances.

The Joint Entrance for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences undergraduate courses (JENPAS-UG) is scheduled for June 7. The Post Basic BSc Nursing (JEPBN) and MSc Nursing (JEMScN) examinations will also be held on the same day. Registration for JENPAS-UG began on March 24, while application processes for JEPBN and JEMScN will commence on April 1.

The JELET-2026 examination for lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy courses is set to take place on June 13. Registration for the examination began on March 19.

Examinations for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), along with the JEMAS (PG) for postgraduate paramedical and allied sciences courses under the West Bengal University of Health Sciences, are scheduled for June 14. Registrations for ANM and GNM began on March 25, while applications for JEMAS (PG) will open on April 7.

The Joint Entrance for Computer Applications (JECA) for admission to MCA courses will also be conducted on June 14, with registration set to begin on April 9.

The board had earlier announced that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) for admission to engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture courses will be held on April 24, with registration commencing on March 10.