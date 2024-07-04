WBJEEB publishes rules & regulations for e-counselling of students

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has come out with rules and regulations for centralized online counselling (e-counselling) that will guide students on how to choose their colleges and courses based on their exam ranks. The dates for e-counselling will be announced soon.



The e-counselling is done for admission into the undergraduate (UG) courses in Engineering, Technology and Architecture in various colleges, institutions/universities across Bengal. “The notification aims to ensure a fair and smooth admission process, giving all eligible students an equal chance to study desired courses and get admitted in colleges of their preference,” said a WBJEEB official.

The WBJEE-2024 examination took place on April 28 and the results were announced last month.

A Board official said all parts of the counselling process, including registration, choice filling, allotment, and payment of seat acceptance fee, will be done online through a centralized system.

There will be three rounds of counselling: allotment, upgradation, and mop-up. The details have already been notified.

The Board will soon notify the number of seats in different institutions and the courses offered for the benefit of the students.

“We have also provided the previous year’s admission statistics which will give the student an idea of which college or stream to apply for on the basis of their secured ranks,” the official added.

Dibyendu Kar, registrar of WBJEEB advised students to keep a track on the Board’s website for constant updates and dates for e-counselling.