WBJEEB begins UG counselling; to be held in two phases

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB), on Thursday, began counselling for candidates who qualified in the state joint entrance examination, facilitating their admission into undergraduate (UG) courses in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture across various colleges, institutions, and

universities in Bengal.

The total number of seats for this year is 51,952, up from 44968 last year. The results of the state Joint Entrance was published on August 22 , with 100502 students clearing it.

The counselling will be held in two phases. The seat matrix notified by the Board states the criteria for admission in different streams. Those who have passed the examination can register their names through the Board’s website https://wbjeeb.in/ and choose the college of their liking, based on their ranking. This process will go on till September 1. Any change in the choice of institution can be locked by September 1. The seat allotment for the first round of counselling will be declared on September 3.

The admission and reporting in the respective colleges with requisite documents will be held between September 3 and 7. The results of the second round of counselling will be declared on September 9, and the admission and reporting with documents in the concerned colleges should be done between

September 9 and 11.