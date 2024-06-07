WBJEE topper eyes IIT, job outside state

Kolkata: Kinshuk Patra, who topped the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), the results of which was declared on Thursday, wants to study engineering in any of the IITs in the country and secure a job outside the state. Kinshuk who hails from Indraprastha in Bankura is a student of Bankura Zilla School affiliated to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education(WBCHSE). The state Joint Entrance Board released the list of the top ten rank holders.



Kinshuk had secured 477 in the Higher Secondary examination and failed to make it to the merit list by a few marks. He appeared for NEET and sat for most of the competitive examinations at the national level. However, he wants to crack JEE (Advanced ) and join any IIT to study engineering. Both his parents are teachers while his sister is studying medicine. Mathematics is Kingshuk’s favourite subject.

The topper of the Higher Secondary examination in the state Avik Das of MC William Higher Secondary School in Alipurduar came seventh. He excelled in JEE (Mains) with 99.98 percentile while in NEET examination scored 705 marks out of 720. He has already been admitted to the Astrophysics department of Indian Institute of Science on the basis of his results in JEE Main.

The second position was bagged by Shubhradeep Pal of Kalyani University Experimental School which is also affiliated to WBCHSE. The third spot was claimed by Bibaswan Biswas of Bishop Morrow School at Krishnanagar, Nadia affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISC).

Among the city schools, Mayukh Chowdhury of South Point High School, affiliated to the CBSE board ranked 5th while Atharva Singhania of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park bagged the 8th position.

Shounak Kar of Scottish Church Collegiate School ranked 9th while the 10th position went to Bijit Moish of BDM International in Narendrapur in the city’s outskirts.