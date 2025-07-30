WBJEE results likely soon: Board chief

Kolkata: Decks have been cleared for the publication of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) results following the Supreme Court’s July 28 order staying the Calcutta High Court’s earlier decision to halt the implementation of a revised list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) notified by the state government, a senior higher education department official said on Wednesday.

“We in the Higher Education department had already anticipated this and are fully prepared to take appropriate actions immediately,” state Education minister Bratya Basu had said soon after the apex court’s order.

Asked about the timeline for publication of the WBJEE results, board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee remained cautious, though optimistic. “Today (July 30), we received the state government directive. We shall implement the directive and let you know about our decision tomorrow (July 31),” she told a news agency.

A senior education official told a news agency that steps have been taken to publish the results soon.

“We have consulted legal experts, and every step has been taken to accommodate candidates’ interests. The results will be out soon,” he added.

Before the Supreme Court’s directive, Banerjee had said: “We were ready to publish the results by July 5. But then, the legal developments followed, and the matter became subjudice. We were waiting for the government’s directive.”

The WBJEE exams were held on April 27.