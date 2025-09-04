WBJEE felicitation ceremony honours academic excellence

Kolkata: Education technology company PhysicsWallah (PW) organised a grand felicitation ceremony in Kolkata to honour the exceptional achievements of Bengal students in WBJEE and other major examinations this year.

Among the toppers recognised were Sujay Bhattacharya (AIR 18) from Halisahar, Akash Huzzat (AIR 32) from Sodepur, and Prayas De (AIR 61) from Arambagh. The event celebrated not only WBJEE toppers but also students who excelled in NEET, Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

Sharing his journey, Akash Huzzat, who secured AIR 32 in WBJEE and has enrolled in IIT Bombay, said: “My preparation was full of challenges. I initially joined an offline coaching centre but was easily distracted and did not gain much from it. Later, I turned to PW Bangla’s online lectures, which gave me conceptual clarity and boosted my confidence. The detailed explanations made learning easier and played a crucial role in helping me achieve this rank.” The ceremony also honoured Tanaaz Sultana, who secured 9th rank in Class 10, and Anubhab Mandal and Abhradeep Bera, both of whom bagged 8th rank in Class 12.

Speaking at the event, Class 12 topper Anubhab Mandal recalled the hurdles he faced: “I struggled with the differences between the West Bengal Board and CBSE syllabus. Just three days before the exams, my father suffered a heart attack, which was the toughest phase of my life. My PW teachers supported and guided me throughout, and with their help I managed to secure 8th rank in the state.” Congratulating the achievers, Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said: “Your focus, resilience, and commitment truly reflect the spirit of consistent learning. At PW, we are committed to ensuring clarity, consistency, and access in education. These results remind us that education is not just about scores, but also about equity and perseverance. To those who couldn’t achieve their desired results, remember this is just one step in a much longer journey.”

The event ended on an emotional and inspirational note, with students and parents expressing pride and hope for the future.