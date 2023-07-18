WBJEE Board to start counselling process on July 20

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will start the counselling process for WBJEE 2023 on July 20.



The candidates will be able to register, fill out the choice and pay the registration amount from July 20 to July 25. Accordingly, mock seat allocation based on the choices filled in by candidates will be displayed on July 27.

Candidates will be able to modify and lock their choices on July 28 and the first round of seat allotment results will be on August 1.

Candidates will have to contact the Institute or visit their website to know their timings and detailed requirements for admission from August 1 to August 5.

The second round of seat allotment results will be on August 8. The same process needs to be followed by candidates from August 8 to August 11.

Registration for the Mop-Up round, payment of registration fees and choice filling will take place from August 14 to August 16, and a display of mock seat allocation based on choices filled in by candidates will be published on August 17.

Candidates may modify and can lock their choices on August 19 and Mop-Up round seat allotment result will be published on August 22. Payment of seat acceptance fee for fresh allottees, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission will be done from August 22 to 24.

The e-counselling process takes place in three rounds: Allotment, Upgradation and Mop-Up round.

In the Mop-Up round, earlier only registered candidates were able to participate but this time the Board is giving an opportunity to candidates who have not registered. They will be able to apply afresh.

The newly registered candidates will also be able to see their mock allotment. Thereafter, they will be able to lock their choice.