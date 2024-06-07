WBJEE: 4 pupils from schools affiliated to state HS Council make it to top 10

Kolkata: Four candidates from schools affiliated to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) made it to the top ten of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), the results of which were declared on Thursday.



The last time four candidates of WBCHSE made it to the top ten was in 2021 which had been otherwise dominated by students from CBSE and ISC schools.

The first, second, seventh and ninth rank was bagged by candidates from schools under HS council this year. In 2021, the first, second, third and 10th rank went to HS council candidates.

“The stellar performance of the students from schools under Higher Secondary Council proves that hard work has no alternative. It also bears testimony that the curriculum of the Council which is being upgraded at regular intervals is at par with the national boards,” a West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students who had excelled in the state Joint Entrance. She wished them success in the days to come. For the unsuccessful, she advised them not to be crestfallen.

Four students from CBSE affiliated schools and two students from ISC also figured among the top ten this year.

WBJEEB chairman Malayendu Saha said that over 1.42 lakh candidates had registered for the examination this year which was 14.22 percent more in comparison to 2023.

“113492 candidates appeared for the examination that included 79025 male and 34467 female. Among them, 112963, that accounts for 99.53 percent, got their rank cards,” Saha said.

According to Saha, 26113 candidates from outside Bengal had appeared for the examination held on April 28.

Twelve candidates from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, six from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 38 from Jammu and Kashmir, two from Ladakh, 24 from Meghalaya, three from Mizoram, seven from Goa and five from Daman and Diu registered for the exam this time.

The WBJEEB is awaiting the seat matrix so it can start counselling of students. The chairman assured that the Board is prepared to start counselling within seven to 10 days after receipt of the seat matrix.