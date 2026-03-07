WBJEE 2026 to be held on May 24

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the WBJEE-2026 examination on May 24, 2026 (Sunday) for admission to engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture courses in



universities and colleges across the state.

According to a press release issued by the board on March 6, the examination will be held under the provisions of Section 8 of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Act, 2014.

Online applications with payment of fees will begin on March 10 and continue till April 5. Candidates will be able to make corrections in their submitted forms and download the revised confirmation page between April 7 and April 9.

The board will publish downloadable admit cards from May 15. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards until May 24 at 4 pm.

The entrance examination will be held in two sessions on May 24. Paper-I (Mathematics) will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm, while Paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The board said the results of the examination will be announced later.

Aspiring candidates have been advised to regularly visit the board’s official websites for detailed updates and information regarding the examination schedule and admission process.