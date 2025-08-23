WBJEE 2025 results declared after 117 days

Kolkata: After a delay of nearly four months caused by legal complications over the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 were finally declared on Friday. Counselling will begin on August 28.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all students who have cleared the state Joint Entrance Examination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers. To those who could not achieve the desired results, do not be disheartened. Prepare for the future with renewed determination. Though the results were delayed due to legal complexities, I am confident you will overcome challenges and make Bengal proud.”

The results, originally scheduled for release on August 7, were stalled after a Calcutta High Court directive. The process moved forward only after the Supreme Court put an interim stay on the directive on Friday, clearing the way for publication of the results after 117 days.

This year, 1,01,643 students appeared for the exam, conducted on April 27 across 303 centres in Bengal, Assam and Tripura. Of them, 1,00,502 qualified. Among female candidates from Bengal, the pass percentage was 98.68 per cent.

Aniruddha Chakrabarti of Don Bosco School, Park Circus, topped the merit list. Already admitted to IIT Kharagpur with a JEE Advanced rank of 348, he said he was “surprised but delighted” at securing the first rank in WBJEE. He had earlier scored 99 per cent in the ISC board exams.

Samyajyoti Biswas of Kalyani Central Model School secured the second rank, followed by Dishaant Basu of Delhi Public School (DPS), Ruby Park, Kolkata, in third place. Others in the top 10 include: Aritro Ray (DPS, Ruby Park), Trishanjit Doloi (PURV International School, Durgapur), Sagnik Patra (Midnapore Collegiate School), Sambit Mukhopadhyay (Burdwan Model School, East Burdwan), Archisman Nandy (DAV Model School, Kharagpur), Pratik Dhanuka (DPS Rajarhat) and Arka Banerjee (Burdwan Municipal High School, East Burdwan).

State Education minister Bratya Basu assured that the admission process would be completed by September 15, in line with AICTE guidelines.

Most toppers, however, have chosen central institutes such as the IITs and IISc and will skip state counselling. Fourth-ranker Aritro Ray, who had hoped to join Jadavpur University like his parents, has instead taken admission in Computer Science at

IIT Bombay.

Basu said: “Students from Bengal have always gone outside the state for higher studies, so this is nothing unusual. After the national-level examinations, when we talk about pan-India education, asking why a student chooses IIT Kanpur over Jadavpur does not make sense.”

Of those who appeared for WBJEE this year, 77,793 were from West Bengal and 23,850 from outside. Over 50% of the candidates came from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), of whom 96.64% qualified.

According to the counselling schedule, the seat matrix will be uploaded on August 27. Registration, fee payment and choice-filling will take place from August 28 to September 1, with the first round of seat allotment to be declared on September 3. Subsequent round will continue till

September 11.

Meanwhile, the board announced that results of PUBDET 2025, the undergraduate entrance test for admission to Presidency University, also delayed due to the OBC quota-related impasse, will be declared on August 25.