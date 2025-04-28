WBJEE 2025 held sans hitches across 303 centres

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2025 were successfully conducted on Sunday, with no reports of disruptions across any of the 303 centres. A total of 1,01,679 candidates appeared for the exam.

The exam, conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB), serves as a crucial gateway for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture at universities, government colleges, and private institutes across the state.

Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, chairperson of the Board, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the exam. “The exam was conducted peacefully, with no incidents of dislocation reported from any centre. We received no reports of disturbances or disruptions from any of the 521 appointed observers, centre-in-charges or local administrations,” she stated.

The WBJEEB also thanked the government departments, agencies and individuals who supported the smooth conduct of the exam, as well as the candidates and their guardians for their cooperation.