WBJEE 2023 results on May 26

The results of WBJEE-2023 will be published on May 26, state Education minister Bratya Basu tweeted.

Around 98,000 students had appeared for this year’s examination.

Wishing all the best to the students who had appeared for the exam and are awaiting result, Basu tweeted: “The results of the WBJEE 2023 will be published on May 26, 2023 at a press conference at 2:30 pm. Around 98,000 students appeared at this examination. They can download their rank card from 4 pm onwards through the Board’s website. I wish them all the best.”