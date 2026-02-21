WBIIDC CEO visits Malda, reviews Narayanpur Estate upgrade

Malda: In a significant move to strengthen industrial infrastructure in the district, the State Government has initiated steps to upgrade the Narayanpur Industrial Estate in Old Malda. As part of the initiative, Mayuri Basu, CEO of West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIIDC), visited Malda and held discussions with local industrialists.

According to sources, Basu arrived in Malda on Thursday and inspected the infrastructure at the Malda Industrial Park, located within the Narayanpur Industrial Estate. She also reviewed the condition of roads, drainage systems, power supply and other basic facilities. On Friday, she held a meeting with entrepreneurs operating in the estate, where she listened to their grievances and suggestions regarding infrastructure gaps and operational challenges.

Industrialists highlighted issues such as inadequate road maintenance, waterlogging during monsoons and the need for improved utilities.

Though Basu refrained from speaking to the media, the developments were shared by Saurabh Tekriwal, President of the Malda Industrial Chamber of Commerce.

“We placed several long-pending demands before the CEO, including better internal roads and improved drainage facilities. She assured us that the government is serious about upgrading the industrial park,” Tekriwal said. He added: “The visit itself is a positive signal. If the promised infrastructural improvements are implemented, it will boost investor confidence and generate more employment opportunities in the region.”

Local industrialists hoped that the proposed measures would accelerate industrial growth in Malda and enhance the overall business environment of the Narayanpur Industrial Estate.