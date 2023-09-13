WBHIDCO to e-auction 7.26 acres of land in New Town for ‘health institution’

Kolkata: West Bengal Housing Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) has invited offers for e-auction from corporate bodies for allotment of 7.26 acres of land in the Central Business District (CBD) in New Town for setting up a health institution.



The 7.26 acres of land (29389.02 sq. mtr) is in plot no. CBD-119 and 120 in the CBD area of New Town. The plot of land will be allotted on a freehold basis for development of the project under the principal use as “Health Institution”.

As per terms and conditions, the health institution is to be set up in conformity with the guidelines of the National Medical Commission and construction may be completed within five years. It is learnt that the e-auction for the land will be held on October 17. The starting bid price has been fixed at Rs 147.85 crore.

Further, construction on this plot of land would have to be done as per the plan approved by the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA).

Construction should start within six months from the delivery of possession. The successful bidder has to execute the deed of sale with WBHIDCO for that particular plot of land. “The plot would only be used for the purpose as stated and in case of detection of any violation concerned planning / development authority would take action as per relevant and extant rules,” read one of the conditions.

HIDCO authorities are of the opinion that New Town has already attracted investments from leading players such as TCS, WIPRO, DLF, Ambuja, Bengal Unitech etc.

“With the completion of balance-infrastructure development over the next two to three years, the area is expected to be one of the most sought-after investment regions in the proximity of Kolkata.”

It was also pointed out that plots of land for the Health sector have also been allotted in favour of other renowned private health organisations. Also, WBHIDCO is presently implementing a financial and legal Hub in New Town and plots have been allotted and taken by the leading public sector banks and insurance companies. Additionally, a Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Project is also coming up for over 200 acres of land.