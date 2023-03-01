WBHIDCO invites online applications from housing co-op societies for allotment of 54 plots for residential use

The West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) is inviting online applications from Housing Cooperative Societies for the allotment of 54 plots of land in New Town for residential use. Plots will be allotted through lottery on 99 years leasehold basis.

Under the scheme ‘NT/COOP/2023’, in Action Area I, II, and III, WBHIDCO intends to allot 54 plots through lottery to mainly cooperative societies of two categories — firstly, those formed exclusively by the West Bengal State Government Employees (including police), and secondly, those which are not formed by persons belonging to category one.

“Such cooperative societies are to be formed under the West Bengal Cooperative Societies Act, 2006,” states the offer by WBHIDCO.

Several criteria have been laid down for eligibility. Under the income criteria, in High-Income Group Cooperative Societies (HIGC) where the gross monthly family income of each member, as on March 31, 2022, is more than Rs 80,000, a total of 10 plots are available spread across Action Area II (02 plots) and III (08 plots). The area of plots is 400 sqm (5.98 cottahs). The lease premium per cottah is Rs 19,87,196. The tentative total lease premium is Rs 1,18,83,432.

In Middle-Income Group Cooperative Societies (MIGC)-II where the gross monthly family income of each member as on March 31, 2022 is between Rs 30,001 and Rs 80,000, a total of eight plots are available across Action Area II (03 plots) and III (05 plots). The area of plots is 335 sqm (5.01 cottahs). The lease premium per cottah is Rs 16,55,997. The tentative total lease premium is Rs 82,96,545.

In the MIGC-I category, where the gross monthly family income of each member as on March 31, 2022 is between Rs 30,001 and Rs 80,000, a total of 36 plots are available spread across Action Area-I (04 plots), II (19 plots) and III (13 plots). The area of plots is 270 sqm (4.03 cottahs). The lease premium per cottah is Rs 16,55,997. The tentative total lease premium is Rs 66,73,668. WBHIDCO has clarified that these are approximate figures and the total lease premium of a plot of land will finally depend on the actual area of the plot determined on joint measurement. One of the other criteria requires the applicants to be Indian citizens.

Further, the WBHIDCO announced that all plots are ready for residential construction. “However, possession will be handed over within three months from the date of completion of all formalities by the prospective allottee, including payment of full lease premium. Such timeline of handing over of possession may be extended on the occasion of force majeure..,” said the offer.

Plots will be allotted on a leasehold basis for 99 years. The lessee needs to pay lease rent of Rs 1,000 only annually. It is payable from the date of possession of the plot.

Online applications are invited from March 1, 2023 till April 30, 2023. All applications need to be submitted online only. For filling up the applications, one needs to visit www.wbhidcoltd.com and click on the ‘How to apply’ button.