WBHIDCO invites offers for e-auction of land in KMC area

West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) is inviting offers from corporate bodies, including joint venture companies and consortiums, in e-auction for allotment of 5 acres land in ward 108 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The concerned land of 5 acres (20234 sqm) in Nonadanga Mouza, Chowbaga areas will be sold on a freehold basis for residential or commercial projects or a mix of both. The invite offer said intending organisations will have to submit their offer with a preliminary project proposal on their proposed use of land under the said land parcel.

Concerning use of land, it was learnt that under the land use development and control plan (LUDCP) for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), that area can be utilised for residential as well as commercial projects, or a mix of both uses.

The FAR, ground coverage etc. relating to the construction of project building in that land parcel will be as per existing Building Rules of KMC and LUDCP of that area.

The e-auction will be held on May 12 but for clarity on land use and all other issues related to the e-auction process, a pre-bid meeting with the intending bidder organisations will be held at WBHIDCO Bhaban on April 6. The starting price for e-bidding of the plot is Rs 116.36364 crore.

Highlighting the key features of the land parcel, HIDCO informed that a total 5 acres of land parcel is in a very strategic location in the eastern part of Kolkata. The land parcel is within 2 km of the upcoming Metro railway station and has road connectivity with EM Bypass. Two private hospitals and a private school are within a few kilometres of the land parcel.

The possession of land to the successful bidder after e-auction process will be handed over within 30 days on receipt of full payment. Construction work should be started within 12 months which may be extended up to two years and should be completed within five years from the delivery of possession of land to the successful bidder after e-auction process unless extended as per the decision of the competent authority.

WBHIDCO has categorically mentioned that the allotment will be made to the bidder bidding the highest bid in such an e-auction process provided that the highest bid obtained is higher than the “Reserve Price” fixed by the government for the plot. Any deviation from permissible land use will not be allowed.