WBCUTA demands appointment of full-time V-Cs in state univs

Kolkata: Expressing concern over the condition of state universities, the West Bengal College and Teachers’ Association (WBCUTA) on Friday demanded for appointment of full-time Vice-Chancellors and Deans as per the UGC rules.



“Appoint full-time vice-chancellors (V-C) and Deans, as per the relevant UGC rules, and arrange for the election of teacher-representatives in the statutory bodies of universities, such as the Court, the Executive Council, the Senate and the Syndicate amongst others,” the association demanded.

Through a Press conference, they appealed to the Supreme Court to resolve the long-pending case regarding the appointment of full-time V-Cs in state-aided universities at the earliest “to put an end to the ongoing fiasco,” which according to them is hurting the cause of Higher Education in the state.

“We shall continue our struggle for the restoration of academic sanity and democratic environment within campuses against the powers that are trying their best to destroy the same.

As a part of this struggle, we will take protest initiatives on April 19 in all the colleges and universities of Bengal,” the general secretary of JUTA Partha Pratim Ray said.

The association has also demanded adequate infrastructure to higher education institutes for running the newly introduced four-year-undergraduate-programmes (FYUGP).

They alleged that it is running illegally in most of the universities as their regulations have not yet been passed by their respective statutory bodies, meaningfully and effectively.