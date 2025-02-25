WBCUPA general body meeting to be held at Jadavpur Univ’s OAT

Kolkata: The West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA), the professors’ wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), will hold its general body meeting on March 1 at the Open-Air Theatre (OAT) in Jadavpur University.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm and is expected to draw a large number of teachers, according to WBCUPA officials.

State Education minister Bratya Basu, who also serves as the president of WBCUPA and chairman of the TMC Shiksha Cell, will address the gathering.

However, there are concerns that the state Education minister’s presence on the campus may incite protests from Jadavpur University students.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Jadavpur University has already called for a tripartite meeting with the vice-chancellor and the Education minister to discuss the dates for the student union elections.

In response, WBCUPA have issued a statement urging student organisations to meet the minister in his office, rather than causing disruptions at the event.

They clarified that Basu will attend the meeting in his capacity as WBCUPA president, not as a government

minister. “This is an organisational event,” said Selim Box Mondal, vice president of WBCUPA.

“We have urged all concerned to respect the meeting and refrain from causing any disruptions on March 1.”