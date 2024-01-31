WBCSSC: ‘Restart mutual transfers...’

Kolkata: West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) has written to the Education department to restart the mutual transfer of teaching and non-teaching staff. The Utsashree portal meant for mutual transfer has remained closed since September 2022 citing the ongoing recruitment process and



related issues.

“The mutual transfer of teachers does not bring any change in the teacher-student ratio in a school. It is also independent of vacancy-related issues in school. Hence, we have written to the state government to restart the mutual transfer process,” Siddhartha Majumdar, chairman of WBCSSC said. The online process of mutual transfer started from 2020. The Utsashree portal was launched on July 31, 2021 for transfer of teachers working in government-sponsored and aided primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools. Some 350 odd applications related to mutual transfer have been pending for nearly 18 months. In case of general transfer too, 2000 applications were pending before temporary suspension of the portal.

Initially the portal was declared closed for six months and then it was further extended and presently it is almost 18 months that the portal remains suspended.

Swapan Mondal , general secretary of Bangiya Sikshak and Siksha Karmi Samiti said: “I am happy that the School Service Commission has written for opening up of the portal. The School Education department should do the needful at an earliest.”