WBCSSC recruitment exams on Aug 7, 14; timings announced

Kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has notified the timing of its recruitment examination scheduled to be held on August 7 and 14.

The examination on both days will be held from 12 noon to 1.30 pm. The examination for the recruitment of teachers in classes IX and X will be held on August 7, while that for teachers of classes XI and XII will be held on August 14.

Blind candidates will be allowed 20 minutes of extra time.The deadline for applications for the WBCSSC exam 2025 closed on July 21.