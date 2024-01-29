WBCSC recommends 1k assistant prof for 30 subjects

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has recommended 1000 assistant professors for 30 subjects to fill up vacancies in various government-aided colleges across the state.

Recommendations were made on the basis of advertisement of January 2020 but interviews could not be conducted for around 18 months due to the Covid pandemic. The commission had recommended the recruitment of 2,323 assistant professors against the advertisement of January 2018.The WBCSC, in November 2022, asked the authorities of the government-aided colleges in the state to submit requisitions against all the vacancies of assistant professors created or will be created till December 31. The colleges were asked to submit subject-wise details of the vacancies by December 31,

2022 so that the comprehensive vacancy list can be computed before releasing the panel. The commission began constituting the panel from August- September 2023 and before the Durga Puja did the needful for 22 subjects but was caught up later with the SET examination on December 17. Following the examination, the Commission has now completed recommendations for 1000 professors in 30 subjects and more than 800 of them have already joined.

“We will be recommending a few assistant professors for around 10 odd subjects which are taught in one or two colleges only. We hope to complete the process by February with recommendations for all 30 major subjects already getting over,” Dipak Kar, chairman of WBCSC said. The total recommendations will go up to 1029. The retirement age of assistant professors was increased from 60 to 65 by virtue of which there was no routine retirement from 2017 to 2021.

The retirement of assistant professors started in January 2022. Hence, a list of vacancies emerging due to retirement, resignation, death, dismissal or approval of a new post by the government were sought from the colleges.