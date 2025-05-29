WBCS 2025 to follow existing syllabus

Kolkata: The state government has put on hold its decision to revise the syllabus and pattern of the West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS) examination for 2025. The Information and Cultural Affairs Department issued a note on Wednesday announcing the move.

The WBCS examination for the year 2025 will be held as per the existing syllabus. Candidates willing to appear in the examination will be able to appear for the same in

Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu and Santhali languages.

The Press note states that the earlier two notifications regarding the change of syllabus and pattern by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department stand cancelled.